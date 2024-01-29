A vigil has been held to mark 25 years since the death of a man in Brighton.

Father of two Jay Abatan was assaulted outside a nightclub in January 1999.

The 42 year old's brother - Michael - was also targeted in the same incident, outside the Ocean Rooms in Morley Street.

The brothers had been out celebrating Jay’s promotion when they were attacked as they waited for a taxi.

Jay was knocked to the ground and suffered serious head injuries. He died five days later.

His family believe it was a racially motivated attack.

The brothers had been out celebrating Jay’s promotion when they were attacked as they waited for a taxi.

At an inquest into his death in 2010, a coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Despite the incident being investigated, no one was ever brought to trial.

Campaigners gathered outside Brighton Police Station yesterday (Sunday 28 January) calling for justice.

Sussex Police say there are currently no developments in the case.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...