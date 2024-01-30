Play Brightcove video

Pam Stubbs tells ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby she'd "never been so angry" after she was accused of theft and suspended without notice

A former sub-postmistress from Berkshire says more responsibility needs to be taken by the Post Office after her life, and hundreds of other lives, were ruined by the faulty Horizon IT system.

Pam Stubbs is one of more than 700 branch managers wrongly accused of theft by the Post Office.

Mounting pressure on the company meant its chairman Henry Staunton stepped down from his role on Saturday.

A public inquiry continued on Tuesday, hearing from a former investigator involved in the criminal investigations.

While Pam welcomes the support she has had since the broadcast of the ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, she wants more to be done to redress the problems which have affected so many.

Pam Stubbs is portrayed by Lesley Nicol (centre) in the ITV drama about the Post Office scandal. Credit: ITV Studios 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office'

Pam began running Barkham’s Post Office in 1987. However trouble started with the Horizon IT system when she moved her Post Office into a temporary portakabin in 2009 while a new building was constructed.

In October that year the system showed she was £388 down, so she paid with her own cash, assured by the helpline it was to do with the move.

Pam said: "When I got to the next trading period - it didn't appear that anything was wrong.

"Certainly everything seemed to work on the terminal, but the next trading statement seemed to show me £2,500 down.

"When I did my next trading statement on January 6th, a dreadful day I'll never forget that one, I was £9,500 down.

"We were in a portakabin; a tin can on the side of the road. I was so careful with every bit of money and I just freaked out."

Pam kept paper records of every transaction at the Post Office to prove her innocence. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Concerns were raised by her line manager, but knowing she recorded every transaction on paper, Pam stood her ground. She said she was not going to be accused of stealing thousands.

"I said 'This is just nonsense, this is something to do with the Horizon system' and he just said, 'Oh well many people have said that but nobody has ever been able to prove it'.

"And I said, 'Okay fine. Give me your back office data, I'll compare it with my transaction logs. But if you really think I've stolen this money, send the police round, they can arrest me, and I'll see you in court with all my evidence'."

Audits were carried out and phone calls were had, but in 2010 she was suspended without notice.

She said: "I came out the next morning at half past eight and opened up the post office - and my second auditor turned up and he said 'I'm here to do an audit'.

"I said 'another one? Why?' and he said, 'well this one is a closing audit'.

"And that was the first I knew about it. I couldn't speak to the auditor I had never been so angry... and then he took the keys away."

Pam sold newspapers and milk in the shop in order to make ends meet, but for years lived in fear she would be arrested.

While she says she is glad Fujitsu, the company behind Horizon, has apologised and will pay into a compensation scheme, Pam wants more responsibility to be taken by the Post Office for what she, and more than 700 others, have suffered.

She said: "They have destroyed lives. They've ruined marriages, they've ruined families. And yet no one at the post office is being held responsible in any way at all.

"We were robbed by the Post Office and they knew what they were doing."

The Post Office said it was 'sincerely sorry' for past events and recognise both the impact on individual lives and the length of time many victims have waited for justice.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: "We are committed to righting the wrongs of the past.

"We’re speeding up compensation, with over £150 million already paid, and legislation is being brought forward to overturn the convictions of those who were wrongly prosecuted, with £600,000 in compensation also available.”

While the Horizon Inquiry continues, so does Pam's fight for justice for her and those who's lives were turned upside down.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are doing all we can to right the wrongs of the past, as far as that is possible. Both Post Office and Government are committed to providing full, fair and final compensation for the people affected."

