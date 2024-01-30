The company behind Portsmouth's Victorious Festival has announced further additions to this year's lineup.

Sugababes, Razorlight, The Kooks, James Bay, Groove Armada, Professor Green, Tom Walker have been revealed as second wave artist additions for 2024.

Set on the Southsea seafront over the August bank holiday weekend, Victorious is the UK's biggest metropolitan festival.

When will the latest acts be playing at Victorious?

Noughties legends Razorlight will be giving a ‘Golden Touch’ to the festival with a main stage performance of indie tunes on the Friday.

Sugababes will now be featuring on the Saturday. Fans can expect pop and R&B hits such as ‘Round Round’ and ‘Too Lost In You’.

Also playing on Saturday is 2019 Brits Award winner, Tom Walker and indie-pop royalty, The Kooks.

Grammy-nominated ‘Hold Back The River’, James Bay, will play on the Sunday.

The artists join already announced headliners Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro.

Saturday headliners Groove Armada will be performing on Victorious’ dance stage, while UK rap legend Professor Green will be closing the party on the Sunday.

Additional Friday acts include the critically acclaimed alt-pop artist Baby Queen and indie-pop breakthrough sensation Nieve Ella, whose debut EP ‘Young & Naïve’ gained rave reviews last year.

Friday’s line up also features Seahorses frontman Chris Helme, Pacific Avenue and Bellah Mau.

Shaun Ryder and his gang Black Grape are amongst the latest additions to Saturday's artists, alongside guitar-pop Aussie duo Royel Otis and Tik Tok viral singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod.

The Futureheads, The Hunna, Panic Shack and John Power and Tom A. Smith are also all due to play over the bank holiday weekend.

Al Murray has been announced as the final headliner of this year’s comedy stage alongside the already announced Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.

Also announced today is BARRIOKE, hosted by Shaun Williamson best known for his role as Barry Evans in EastEnders.

Speaking about this year's festival, Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious Festival, said: "We’re so pleased to be able to announce another wave of incredible acts for 2024 off the back of our huge headline announcement.

"This is just the start… we’ve still got hundreds more acts, performances, and activities to announce across the festival that will be the biggest, best value and most epic year yet."

