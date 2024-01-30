A man has been jailed for stabbing a victim seven times during a "shocking attack" in Farnborough.

Benjamin Caliboso, 22, of Sunbeam Crescent, London, attacked a man in his 30s at an address on Vickers Close on 15 July 2020.

The man, who was known to Caliboso, was stabbed in the arms and chest and had to be airlifted to St George’s Hospital in Tooting to undergo an emergency operation for life-threatening injuries.

He was left with two deep wounds to his upper left arm and a cut to his right forearm. His upper left abdomen and both thighs were also wounded by the blade.

The victim spent 14 days in hospital before being discharged.

Caliboso was arrested in August 2020 and he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent in November 2023.

He was jailed for 11 years at Winchester Crown Court last week.

Police Staff Investigator Louise Smith, who led the investigation, described it as a "senseless and shocking attack against a defenceless man".

She said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim, who despite making a full recovery, still lives with the mental and physical scars from this violent attack.

“I would like to thank my colleagues, whose dedication and hard work ensured we had enough evidence to bring this before the courts – it was a real team effort.”

She added: “Anyone who picks up a knife is making a decision which creates the very real risk that you could kill or seriously injure someone.

“We hope that anyone thinking of carrying a knife recognises that there are serious consequences both for themselves and others when they make that decision to pick up a weapon.

“We regularly make proactive efforts to target knife carriers and remove weapons from the streets.

“Our officers will do everything in their power to ensure those who choose to carry knives are arrested, charged and put before the courts."

