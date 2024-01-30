Queen Camilla and many authors have created a miniature library to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary's Dolls' House at Windsor Castle.

Twenty tiny manuscripts, measuring just 4.5cm high, have been penned and decorated by hand by writers and illustrators.

They include short stories, poetry, articles and recipes to provide a snapshot of contemporary literature in Britain.

The books are only 4.5cm high and have been bound with unique covers. Credit: Royal Collection Trust Press Office

Her Majesty The Queen has contributed her own miniature book to the collection, which is a handwritten introduction to the Modern-Day Miniature Library project.

Bound in the Royal Bindery at Windsor Castle, the book features a gold-tooled miniature version of Her Majesty’s cypher, measuring just 7mm tall.

It was created using a specially made cypher tool, which was modelled on the tool used to apply Queen Mary’s 7mm-tall cypher to the original Dolls’ House Library books in the 1920s.

The Queen will today host a reception at Windsor Castle to thank the people who have contributed their work to the project.

Her Majesty The Queen said: "For me it is the library that is the most breath-taking space in the house.

"These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century Literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone."

Each binder takes inspiration from the contents of the book. Credit: Royal Collection Trust Press Office

The Dolls’ House was built between 1921 and 1924 as a gift from the nation to Queen Mary following the First World War.

Some of the writers and illustrators include Simon Armitage, Thomas Hardy, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Lucy Caldwell and Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Lucy Caldwell said: "The child in me leapt at the thought of creating a miniature book – it is the most magical of commissions.

"No less magical was making it with my own 5-year-old daughter.

"I won’t be here in a hundred years, and nor will she, but there is something very moving in thinking of the people, maybe the children, who might be inspired by our perfect miniature book when the bicentenary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House comes around."

Dame Jacqueline Wilson added: "I was taken to see the Queen’s Dolls’ House when I was seven. I was completely enchanted and particularly loved the miniature books in the library.

"It was such a thrill to be invited to contribute one myself all these many years later."

