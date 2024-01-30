A critical incident has been declared at two hospitals in Hampshire due to "sustained pressures".

It means some routine care is being cancelled in order to increase capacity for urgent emergency care at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

The wait time for non-life-threatening conditions is said to be "extremely long" at A&E departments.

People are being asked to only attend the hospital for a life-threatening illness or injury, and to collect friends or relatives at the "earliest opportunity" if they are ready for discharge.

In a statement, Hampshire Hospitals said: "Due to sustained pressures at our Basingstoke & Winchester hospitals, we have declared a critical incident.

"This decision has not been taken lightly; however, beds across both hospitals are full & attendance at our emergency departments is extremely high...

"We are doing all we can to increase capacity for urgent emergency care in our hospitals, unfortunately this means some elective care may have to be cancelled.

"This is frustrating; however, we appreciate the patience and support of anyone affected."

Anyone who needs medical assistance is being asked to visit NHS 111 online, speak to their GP, visit their local pharmacy, or an urgent treatment centre instead.

