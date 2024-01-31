Firefighters tackle blaze at West Sussex house

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at house in West Sussex.

The fire broke out yesterday evening (Tuesday 30 January) at a property on East Harting Street in East Harting.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and a water carrier to the scene.

Aerial footage shows smoke billowing from the property.

The fire has caused part of the roof to collapse.

The incident is now being scaled back with crews damping down, as of 5.30am this morning (Wednesday 31 January).

