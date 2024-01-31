A man who sexually assaulted a young woman outside an airport terminal has been jailed.

Hassan Alsaadi approached the lone woman and assaulted her in a dark area at night.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was given support from specially trained officers.

She reported what happened outside the South Terminal at London Gatwick to the police.

At Hove Crown Court on 19 January, Alsaadi was sentenced after being found guilty of sexual assault by touching.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Kingston Hill, Kingston upon Thames, was jailed for five months.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for seven years, and the court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which includes a requirement for him to disclose the criminal conviction to any new partner in future.

The court was told how the incident happened at about 7.45pm on November 14, 2022.

She saw Alsaadi hiding in the bushes nearby, and he then approached her and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kirstie Prentice from Gatwick CID said: "This was an isolated incident, where Alsaadi targeted a young woman who was alone at night.

"After working in partnership with London Gatwick’s security team, he was swiftly identified and arrested by our officers.

"The incident continues to have an ongoing impact on the victim’s life.

"I would like to praise her courage for coming forward and reporting her experience, and for her resilience through the court process.

"This case demonstrates that we take all reports of sexual assault seriously, and we encourage all victims to come forward to report their experience to us."

