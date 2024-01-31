A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services received reports of a person being bitten by a dog in Oxford.

It happened outside an address on Morrel Road this afternoon (31 January).

Emergency services say the person sustained minor hand and leg injuries.

An eyewitness told ITV News Meridian: "The man attacked was walking the dog for his friend, who is away for two weeks.

"We witnessed the attack, saw him fall to the ground and went to help him.

"The man adopted a submissive position and held on to the lead, but the dog was repeatedly attacking him alternating between normal behaviour and violent behaviour.

"We called the Police immediately and eventually, an ARV arrived, attaching a long lead to the dog so the man could be released for ambulance treatment.

"Then the council dog warden secured the animal in his van and the man received ambulance service treatment."

In a statement, South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call at 13:09 with the caller reporting that a person had been bitten by a dog outside an address on Morrell Avenue, Oxford.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the incident and our staff initially treated and assessed a patient at the scene who had sustained minor hand and leg injuries, before taking them to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment.

"Colleagues from Thames Valley Police also attended and were managing the scene with the dog."

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment.

