Rise in the number of hit and run incidents involving New Forest animals

There has been a rise in the number of hit and run incidents involving animals in the New Forest.

The verderers of the New Forest have released details of road traffic accidents involving livestock for 2023.

The overall number of accidents rose from 82 in 2022 to 92 in 2023.

In total, 27 ponies died compared to 34 in 2022.

Over a ten day period in September, four ponies died on a one mile stretch of road.

While the number of New Forest ponies that died due to accidents has dropped, the number of cattle, pigs and sheep that lost their lives has increased.

Figures show that in 2023 the worst road for animal accidents was the B3054 road from Dibden to Lymington.

A total of 18 drivers also failed to report an incident to the police despite it being a legal requirement to do so within 24 hours.

Head Agister, Jonathan Gerrelli, said: “While most people do report an accident at the time, unfortunately we had a spate this autumn where several drivers failed to do so.”

The Animal Accident Reduction Group is working with multiple agencies and groups to help reduce accidents.

Operation Mountie, led by Hampshire Police to reduce speeding across the New Forest, found that only 26% of people stopped for speeding knew who to call if they had an accident with a Forest animal.

PCSO Richard Williams from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “This is a serious issue which has huge significance for the local community.

"We are committed to ensuring that the New Forest remains a safe place for animals to roam freely, while reducing the number of serious collisions.

"We will continue to work with key partners to raise awareness of animals killed by collisions and improve safety."

A reward of up to £5,000 may be offered for information which results in the successful conviction of a driver who fails to report having collided with a commoners’ animal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...