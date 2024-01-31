Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Stacey Poole spoke to pupils, parents and teachers about the impact the changes have had on the children's school experience

A pioneering new approach to teaching children who are profoundly deaf or have significant hearing loss is achieving incredible results.

Newlands Primary School in Millbrook, Southampton, has nine children who are now taught in mainstream education with the support of specialist staff and equipment.

A new dedicated building has also been designed to meet their every need, as part of a five year project.

Children who could not speak and struggled to communicate are now "thriving".

Newlands' motto is 'No child is ever left behind' and that is why all the children now sign in assemblies so that those who are hearing impaired feel included and understand everything that is going on.

The school offers quiet social spaces so friendships can develop away from the chaos of the playground

Karen Mellor, Headteacher, said: "Newlands is very big about belonging and making sure everyone is included, so regardless of barriers we would all work together in order to include the children and I think we've done a really good job in supporting these children just to feel like they're Newlands kids like everybody else."

All the children have access to the latest technology. The teacher wears a microphone which is connected to their hearing aids so they never struggle to hear instructions.

There is a sound monitor in every classroom so if the background noise is too high everyone is alerted by the colour change.

Pupil Amelia Haskel says: "Green means it's very quiet, yellow means it's medium and red means it's very very loud."

Teachers say the children have now got a real status within the school

Noise has a huge impact but technology helps create the perfect learning environment in mainstream classes.

Sarah Weaver, Specialist Teacher, said: "Their confidence is huge. They're not coping, they're thriving.

"There is a real kudos that comes with having this amazing technology, with having computers on your ears.

"There's kudos that comes with having microphones. I think there's actually this sense of the children having an extra skill not a deficit. It's a difference, not a disability."

Pupil Bailey James was born profoundly deaf and relies on her cochlear implants to hear.

Bailey said: "When I take them off I can't hear anything at all. When I put them in I can hear everything again.

"The best thing that I like is to bring my friends here and they can learn more. We just do a lot of fun things."

Parents say the school's attitude is transforming lives

Sabir Malik, Parent, said: "My son Naeem was a profoundly deaf child without any hearing, any sound, any speaking.

"It's been tremendous the way he has improved, his confidence level has really built up extremely, he's a happy boy.

"He wants to talk, play, tell a story, he shares his school stories on a daily basis. He loves his friends."

All the children are encouraged to sing. Poppy is still non verbal but being surrounded by people that sign has made a huge difference.

Jade Giles, Poppy's mother, said: "It's just helped her to come along a lot more because she's got the confidence in seeing other people doing it because at home it's her and I who sign.

"So I think for her to be here, she's got a lot more people to communicate with the teachers and the friends and I think it really helps her."

