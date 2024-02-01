A family have been rescued from their Hampshire home after a fire broke out in their garage.

The outbuildings and part of the roof space of the house in Romsey have been destroyed.

Crews from Eastleigh, Romsey, St Mary's, Redbridge, Hythe and Beaulieu were called to the scene along Fairview Road just after 9.30am on Thursday (1 February).

Crews from Eastleigh, Romsey, St Mary's, Redbridge, Hythe and Beaulieu were called to the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The family escaped without injury thanks to the rescue efforts of members of the public at the scene before fire crews arrived.

G ood weather conditions enabled firefighters to get the blaze under control quickly.

Initially, there was concern about the safety of children at a nearby school but they remained safe thanks to fire crews working swiftly at the scene.

Play Brightcove video

Andy Weeks, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Andy Weeks, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We received a call to an outbuilding and a garage on fire and when crews arrived they found out that it spread to the building.

"There was believed to be people inside but members of the public had helped them out just as we arrived.

"Luckily a lot of the smoke was spreading away from the school and the school were out checking on welfare so it was actually well managed.

"A lot of damage, the damage is actually a lot worse than it looks. Inside there is smoke and water damage due to the spread of the smoke inside and our firefighting."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...