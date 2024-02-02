An inquest into the deaths of three men stabbed to death in Reading has heard authorities were repeatedly warned about the terrorist's mental health.

Giving evidence today, the CEO of Reading Refugee Support Group said he wrote to health and probation officials to warn them that Khairi Saadallah could commit a London Bridge style attack if he did not get appropriate help.

Saadallah is currently serving a whole life order for the murders of James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39.

Three other men were injured during the terrorist attack in the town's Forbury Gardens in June 2020.

The inquest heard how Saadallah approached Reading Refugee Support Group for help in September 2012.

He had attended a drop in session and wanted information on how to claim asylum. He also told support workers that he was a child soldier in Libya.

During a support session in November 2016, the charity became concerned about his mental health when he told them he wanted to return home to fight.

Saadallah stormed out of the meeting and assaulted two members of the public on the street outside. He was subsequently sent to prison.

Giving evidence today the charity’s CEO Nick Harborne said following the incident he notified both probation and health officials that Saadallah was at risk of radicalisation in prison and could commit a London Bridge style attack if he didn’t receive the mental health support he needed.

The court heard these warnings were made on numerous occasions including just days before the attack in Reading took place.

In one email to the NHS Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, shown to the court, Mr Harborne wrote: "Prevent, probation, social services, the community mental health team and the rest of us have all let him down. I am fearful if he doesn’t get the right support for his trauma whilst in prison there could be disastrous consequences."

Mr Harborne was asked "you felt no one wanted to take responsibility for an action plan for Khairi Saadallah correct?".

To which he replied "yes and I felt we were all letting him down".

The scope of the inquest into their deaths includes management of Saadallah while he was in prison and his mental health issues and the response to his risk of terrorism.

It's due to conclude on 23 February.