ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw has been along to the Harpin' by the Sea festival

People with lung conditions, such as Asthma and COPD, have been learning how to play the harmonica in an effort to see health benefits.

The harmonica is one of a handful of wind instruments which makes a sound whether you're breathing in or blowing out - making it ideal for people who struggle with breathlessness.

At the Brunswick Pub in Hove this weekend, there is a festival for harmonica players called 'Harpin' by the Sea'.

It includes a workshop which teaches people breathing techniques, exercises and how to breathe using their whole lungs.

Harmonica Lung Health Leader, Chris Startup said: "It has lots of health benefits one of them is you have to blow and then draw.

"If you’re just singing you’re just breathing out, but with the Harmonica you’ve got resistance with the reeds so you have to really work your lung function."

Chris Startup spoke about the health benefits of playing the instrument

The workshop helps by strengthening the right muscles which reduces the need for medication.

The harmonica sessions are run in partnership with the charity Asthma and Lung UK.

Debbie Bridger from Asthma + Lung UK said: "People are exercising their lungs without realising it.

" Chris will teach specific breathing techniques and exercises - you’re then ensuring that people are doing what we call optimum breathing.

"This is when you’re breathing with the whole of your lungs and not just shallow breathing where you’re breathing with just the top of your chest - which happens a lot with people with lung conditions."

Around 12 million people in the UK will develop a lung condition during their lives.

The workshop is part of Harpin' by the Sea, an annual festival which has been running since 2011, and will run until 4 February.

