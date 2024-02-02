Leaseholders and residents of an apartment block which was destroyed in an arson attack three years ago have been informed construction will begin to rebuild properties this year.

Two men were killed in the fire at Rowe Court in December 2021 and all 24 flats in the block had to be demolished.

Planning permission has been granted to rebuild the homes but at a charge.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which applies to all new developments, would mean a fee of £250,000 is needed to rebuild the properties.

Pier Management, which owns the freehold of Rowe Court, say its insurers have successfully reached an agreement with Reading Borough Council to meet the costs required.

It has now informed residents that construction will begin in April this year and is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

A derelict space now occupies what was once the homes on Rowe Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a letter to residents, Pier Management said: "Since the fire, we have sought to work with our insurers to ensure the destroyed apartment block could be rebuilt as quickly as possible.

"It has taken far longer than we have hoped but our insurers have now reached an agreement with the council to meet the cost of these liabilities.

"This means that we can now proceed with the reconstruction of the apartments.

"We appreciate that this has been a long and worrying process for leaseholders and residents to reach this point, and we share your concern and frustration.

"We hope that this development will provide more certainty about the plans and timescales for reconstruction."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...