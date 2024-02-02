A who was found with two firearms and a huge stockpile of illegal drugs in Kent has been jailed for six years.

On 27 July 2023, officers carried out a warrant at an industrial estate near Bethersden after David Allen was seen approaching the site in his van.

He was arrested and a container he had the keys to was searched. Inside officers found more than 60 kilos of amphetamine, more than a kilo of cocaine and around £70,000 in cash.

Also discovered were two small guns, which Allen claimed were antiques, but which were later found to be viable.

Detectives identified David Allen as being involved in drug dealing around Kent. Credit: Kent Police

Detectives also found drug packaging, money counting machines, needles and syringes and a purity test for cocaine.

At his home nearby, police seized 25 designer watches, ledgers recording deals, as well as a CS spray and a knuckleduster.

Further examination later estimated the drugs' street value at around £500,000.

Allen, of Green Lane, Marden, was charged with and later admitted possessing amphetamine and cocaine with intent to supply, three charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possessing criminal property.

Officers also found around £70,000 in cash. Credit: Kent Police

The 54-year-old was brought before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday (31 January 2024) and jailed for six years.

Detective Inspector Stacey Chapman, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Our officers have seized a large amount of class-A drugs, which would have profited criminal networks and led to further crime and more offences.

"The weapons we found illustrate all to clearly the violence, or threat of violence, which goes hand in hand with drug dealing, and I am pleased those weapons have been taken off the streets.

"I urge anyone thinking of taking the course chosen by Allen, and joining a criminal group, to think again. You too could end up serving a prison sentence like that handed down to him."

