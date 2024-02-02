Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows Anthony Brown at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent

A CCTV appeal has been released to help "jog people's memories" in an effort to find an 82-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.

Anthony Brown, from Reading, disappeared after a series of events starting when his car broke down on the M25 in Kent.

A member of the public helped him to get to Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford, where he was seen on CCTV - which has been released by police.

Another person then helped him to get to Higham station. He was last seen on a train at 4.50pm, which arrived at Northfleet at 5.02pm on Thursday 18 January 2024.

Mr Brown, who also goes by the name of Tony, was then reported missing on Sunday 21 January.

Officers believe he may still be in the Northfleet area but are not ruling out the possibility he may have boarded another train.

Searches are now being carried out in Northfleet. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Brown's neighbour, Kirsty Sanderson, said: “We've been neighbours for a good 22 years now. I've seen him going from his working life to retiring and enjoying life a bit more.

"Tony's a very independent man, always has been, he is very self-sufficient. More recently he's needed a little bit of extra help, he's been a bit more wobbly on his feet."

Ms Sanderson says Mr Brown failed to meet up with his friend for lunch.

The neighbours then noticed he was not at home when they tried dropping off food for him, and that his car was not in the driveway. The police were then informed.

Ms Sanderson continued: "He would just be friendly to anyone. We just would like to see him safe and home.

"This is just so out of character. He’s got a close-knit group of friends that just want him home."

His neighbour says they want to see him "safe and home."

Mr Brown is described as being white, five feet and ten inches tall, of medium build, with receding grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown shoes with white socks, a burgundy jumper and a long checked beige coat. He was also using a metal walking stick.

North Kent Ch Insp, Will Lay, said: "Since Mr Brown was reported missing we have carried out numerous searches and completed various lines of enquiry but have still not found him."

CCTV footage also shows Mr Brown boarding a train which arrived at Northfleet railway station. Credit: Kent Police

He continued: "Mr Brown has a distinctive walk and we hope that by releasing CCTV footage of him at the shopping centre, it might help to jog someone’s memory.

"I would encourage Northfleet residents to check their sheds and outbuildings. People are also urged to review private CCTV, doorbell or dash camera footage for any sightings of Mr Brown, particularly after 5pm on Thursday 18 January.

"He may have travelled out of the area and we are continuing to explore all lines of enquiry. Any information that may assist our search should be reported to Kent Police."

Mr Brown has links to Woodley in Berkshire and Richmond, London. He may also have travelled to Surrey.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting reference 21-1299.

