Three of the South East's biggest nightclubs have been closed with immediate effect, after their owner, Rekom UK entered administration.

ATIK Windsor, ATIK Dartford and PRYZM Portsmouth, which employed hundreds of staff between them, after a buyer for the sites could not be found.

They are among 17 sites across the country that have been closed, which Rekom UK said was down to an "extremely difficult period" for the late-night sector.

Staff who have been affected by the announcement have been briefed and Rekom is providing them with support.

A further 11 sites, which could have closed, have been saved after they were sold to a different part of the Rekom Group.

This includes Ashford Cameo, Bournemouth Cameo, Brighton PRYZM + Steinbeck & Shaw and Eastbourne Cameo.

PRYZM was Portsmouth's biggest nightclub. Credit: ITV Meridian

Chairman of Rekom UK, Peter Marks commented: “We have made every effort to redeploy staff across the business where possible and we’re pleased to have saved around 1000 jobs.

"Regrettably, however, the reduced estate meant it was inevitable that we would have to make some redundancies.

"We have informed all colleagues within the organisation of the unfortunate developments that have taken place over the last 18 days.

"This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and costs of operating.”

Confirming the appointments, Jon Roden, Restructuring Partner for Grant Thornton UK LLP, commented: “It is with regret that despite an extensive marketing and sale process prior to the administration and the best efforts of the directors and the Company’s advisors, no interested parties have been identified for a number of sites.

"Accordingly, the administrators have had to close 17 sites because the commercial prospects of the affected businesses render them unviable to continue to operate resulting in approximately 471 redundancies.

"The Grant Thornton team will work with the employees affected to support them through this process.

" We are pleased to report that we have been able to sell 11 sites immediately on appointment to Rekom that has preserved approximately 500 jobs, as well as further jobs secured through the solvent sale of two trading companies.”

