A 20-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting to carrying out a knife-point robbery on a branch of Tesco Express in Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex.

Alfie Reedman, of Westergate Close in Ferring, threatened staff at the supermarket on Goring Way shortly before 8am on Saturday, 21 October 2023. He stole hundreds of pounds.

A day later, on 22 October, Reedman demanded cash from the till at two other shops, in Salvington and Worthing. He left both stores empty handed but was arrested by police a short time later.

Reedman pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of attempted robbery at Brighton Magistrates' Court. On 16 January, he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to 30 months in a Young Offenders Institution and handed a five-year restraining order.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “These incidents caused huge amounts of distress to shop workers and it is not something anyone should have to experience when going to work, and we will make sure we continue to firmly tackle business crime across the force.”

DI Jacobs added: “Hopefully his time in the Young Offenders Institution will help Reedman rehabilitate.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...