A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was injured by a car during a collision in Ashford.

The constable was on foot at the time, carrying out routine speed checks on Coulter Road, near the junction with Hedgers Way.

The male PC sustained “serious injuries” in the crash at 3.16pm on Friday, 26 January, and was taken to a local hospital.

He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home. The car allegedly failed to stop at the scene, according to Kent Police.

Barry Rossiter, of Nickley Wood in Ashford, appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Saturday, 3 February, charged with attempted murder.

Mr Rossiter was also charged with causing serious injury by driving a vehicle dangerously and assaulting an emergency worker. He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday, 6 February.

Four other people, two men aged 19 and 37, and two women aged 19 and 32, were also arrested in connection with the incident. They are all from the local area and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A sixth person, a 19-year-old man from Ashford, was arrested on Friday, 2 February, and remains in police custody.

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and drivers with dash cam to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/14411/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...