Medical negligence lawyers have urged former patients of the Royal Sussex County Hospital to seek legal advice if they believe they may have suffered medical negligence.

The c onduct of staff at the hospital in Brighton is currently the focus of a Sussex Police investigation, codenamed Operation Bramber, reportedly examining dozens of cases in several departments.

Slater and Gordon Lawyers held an open-door legal clinic in Brighton on Friday, 2 February, for patients and families impacted by alleged failings in care.

The firm’s head of medical negligence, Emma Doughty, told ITV News: “This is quite an extraordinary case and, in our experience, it's better to try to ask people to come forward as soon as possible. The longer things go on, the less easy it is for us to investigate.”

The NHS trust in charge of the Royal Sussex said it was “fully supportive” of the ongoing police investigation and would offer “every possible assistance”.

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Emma Doughty from Slater and Gordon Lawyers

Sussex Police officers are examining a number of allegations of medical negligence relating to neurosurgery and general surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital between 2015 and 2021.

A force spokesperson said: “A dedicated team of specially-trained officers have been contacting those patients or families of patients whose cases will be included in the investigation and providing information to support them while the investigation is ongoing. This specialist support will be available to them as our enquiries continue.”

An NHS spokesperson said: "The primary concern of everyone at University Hospitals Sussex is providing safe and effective care for our patients.

“We are fully supportive of the work of Sussex Police regarding their investigation into some areas of surgery in the past and will continue to offer them every possible assistance."

Sussex Police said it is committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation.

Those with concerns or information relating to the investigation are asked to contact OperationBramber@sussex.police.uk or call Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Bramber.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...