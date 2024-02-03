Police dispersal orders in place for Thames Valley football derby in Oxford

Police dispersal orders are in force in Oxford and Didcot to try to prevent disorder at the Thames Valley football derby.

Oxford United FC host Reading FC in the Football League at the Kassam Stadium with kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 3 February.

Thames Valley Police promised a “highly visible and robust policing operation” for the match and said the dispersal orders will “ensure the safety of fans and local communities”.

There were reports of violence when the two teams last met in Reading, on 12 December 2023, with police so far making 30 arrests in connection with that incident.

Map of Oxford showing the area covered by today’s dispersal orders. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Section 35 and 60 AA orders are in place in areas of Oxford and Didcot until 8pm on Saturday, 3 February. This gives officers the power to disperse individuals and groups of people causing harassment, alarm or distress. It also means officers can require any person to remove an item which the officer reasonably believes the person intends to wear to conceal their identity.

Superintendent Adrian Hall, tactical commander for the policing operation, said: “The majority of people attending this game will be there to enjoy the football and our officers will be there throughout the day and on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have. Please feel free to approach them.”

Map of Didcot showing the area covered by today’s dispersal orders. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Supt Hall added: “We continue to work with both football clubs, our partners and local communities to ensure a safe operation and prevent those who pose a risk of anti-social behaviour from impacting on others.”

The Thames Valley force will also be using mounted officers, police dogs and drones as part of the operation.

