The Coastguard is warning people to take care after they had to rescue two people stuck in deep mud in Dorset.

Emergency calls came in within three hours of each other on Saturday February 3rd.

The first was to a beach east of Lyme Regis, while a second person was trapped in mud half a mile away at the mouth of the River Char.

Lyme Regis Coastguard said both casualties were rescued safely and received medical attention from ambulance crews.