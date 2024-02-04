Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Scott Versus Bertie

A Hampshire plumber has been left battered, bruised and slightly embarrassed after a run-in with an uncooperative cat.

Scott McKendry shared footage of himself wrestling 'Bertie' back into his owner's home, after accidentally 'letting him out' while he worked at the property.

"I had to share this incident captured by the customers Ring door bell," he wrote on Facebook.

"My instructions were to not let the cat outside under any circumstances, then oh XXXX he's out and I don't want to be the "plumber that lost the cat".

Spotting 'Bertie' sitting in the road he tried to coax the animal before picking him up.

Surprised at how reluctant the cat is to return to its home, Scott persists until a passer-by helps him unlock the door.

No surprises for guessing who's sitting quietly in the hallway.....