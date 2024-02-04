A man in his 40s is in a 'serious' condition in hospital following a fire at a hotel in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police has launched an investigation after the alarm was raised at the Grove Hotel at 6.15am on Sunday, 4 February.

Grove Road remains closed as police and fire investigators continue their inquiries.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.

Other hotel residents have been moved to a neighbouring hotel.Detective Chief Inspector Andy Bell, of BCP CID, said: “Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.“Also, I would like to hear from any residents or motorists in the wider area who may have captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcams that may assist my investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know