Electric motorcycles and e-scooters which are used for crime will be destroyed by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary as part of a new initiative.

Operation Crush is the force's new approach to dealing with crime, antisocial behaviour and high-risk riding of electrically powered two-wheeled vehicles.

Inspector Andy Tester from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit says electric motorcycles have been used over the last few years for crime and antisocial behaviour.

Some people using them wearing balaclavas and carry weapons such as knives, axes and chainsaws. They are also used for drug crime.

Police officers will now seize these electric motorcycles and destroy them if they are involved in criminal activity.

Electrically powered two-wheeled vehicles used for crime will be seized and destroyed by police. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Inspector Tester said: "Our new approach is once we get hold of these vehicles is not to give them back to the people who have been committing crime on them.

"What we're going to do differently from now on, is we're going to seize these vehicles and we're going to destroy them. So we take away the means of people committing these offences."

Electric bikes and e-scooters used for crime will also be seized and destroyed.

The force said some electric bikes have been modified to go faster than they should, essentially becoming a motorbike.

They can be ridden dangerously and used to commit crime.

Across the country, there are hundreds of thousands of e-scooters being used on the roads.

However, using them outside of organised rental schemes and for private use is illegal.

Some people ride them on pavements towards vulnerable pedestrians and cross roads in front of cars which can cause crashes.

Police say where people are using any of these vehicles irresponsibly, they will consider prosecuting the driver too.

