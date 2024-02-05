A football banning order has been given to a man who was caught with drugs before a Gillingham FC match.

It happened while Kent Police officers were running an operation outside Priestfield Stadium with drug detection dogs in December 2023.

Shortly before kick-off in the FA Cup fixture against Charlton Athletic, the man, 31, from Chatham came to the attention of police dog, Dougal.

He had travelled to the game with his child and friend and was detained for a search. He dropped a small packet of white powder onto the floor, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

A man was detained for a search after coming under the attention of police dog Dougal, who found cocaine. Credit: Kent Police

The man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a class A drug.

He told officers that he'd forgotten it had been in his pocket for several weeks and that he was not intending to take into the ground.

He pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court on January 17 and received an 18-month conditional discharge, in addition to the Football Banning Order.

It means he's prevented from attending any regulated matches for the next three years.

Police say those planning on taking drugs to football matches should be warned that it could be the last one they attend for a number of years.

Chief Inspector Alan Rogers of Kent Police’s Tactical Operations Command said: "Gillingham FC and other football clubs across Kent are committed to making the matchday experience as family-friendly as possible.

"One of the ways they do so is by making their stadium a no-go area for drug users.

"We are fully supportive of their efforts to help tackle the possession of illegal substances and we look forward to holding similar operations at Priestfield in the future.

"Anyone planning on taking drugs to a football match should take this outcome as a warning that it could be the last they attend for a number of years."

