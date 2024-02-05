Clothes have been lined up on Bournemouth beach in a memorial to the thousands of children killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

A five-kilometre stretch of clothes representing the more than 11,500 Palestinian children and 36 Israeli children who have been killed have been laid out by activists on the sand.

Activist organisation Led By Donkeys undertook the project to visualise the scale of death.

In a statement, Led By Donkeys said: “All children are innocent whether they’re Palestinian or Israeli.

"Israel has killed over 11,500 Palestinian kids in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7th when 36 Israeli children were killed.

"It feels impossible to grasp that number. If you stood them shoulder to shoulder it would make a line five kilometres long.

"We’re doing this in the hope that seeing this scale will push people to help stop the killing."

They added: “The UK, US and other governments should be doing all they can to protect children, starting with calling for an immediate ceasefire."

The temporary installation will remain in place for up to 24 hours then the clothes will be donated to children’s charities.

