Southampton's Itchen Bridge off-peak toll to be scrapped

The off-peak toll for Southampton's Itchen Bridge will be scrapped from this weekend meaning drivers will have to pay more to make the crossing.

The off-peak Itchen Bridge toll classification for Class 2 vehicles (cars and light vans) will be removed on Saturday (10 February) and drivers will now pay £1.

Southampton residents with a SmartCities account will pay 40p, per crossing at any time.

The toll for heavy goods vehicles will also increase from £25 to £40, the first time this toll has risen in more than 15 years.

Southampton City Council says the toll helps to manage the number of vehicles using the Itchen Bridge crossing and related routes in Woolston, Sholing and further afield.

The toll also contributes to the maintenance of the bridge.

Councillor Eamonn Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “The decision to remove the off-peak charge for the Itchen Bridge is essential if we want to preserve this key highway asset for the future and it is the fairest way, given the considerable wear and tear that the bridge incurs on a daily basis.

“We fully appreciate that the Itchen Bridge is a key link between the communities of Southampton, and I encourage our residents to ensure that they are signed up to the SmartCities card to benefit from the residents’ concessionary toll.”

Over the summer, the bridge will be closed to cars for eight weeks for maintenance work.

It will be the most significant works to take place at the landmark since it first opened.