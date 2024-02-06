A cockroach-infested KFC in Bicester has been ordered to pay £30,000.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four food hygiene offences in December and was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (30 January).

Dead flies were also found in a walk-in fridge, chicken was stored in dirty containers, and a washbasin had faulty drainage.

Councillor Phil Chapman, Portfolio Holder for Healthy and Safe Communities, said: "Hygienic places to eat out are a key part of what makes our towns attractive and enjoyable, so making sure that takeaways and restaurants are complying with the law is one of our crucial roles.

"We always look to work with businesses to help them follow best practice, but we will not hesitate to take formal enforcement action when necessary. This was a shocking case, which the judge agreed put public health at risk.

"This verdict is a positive result for anyone who enjoys eating out in north Oxfordshire and should serve as a reminder to other food businesses to abide by the law."

The offences were uncovered in August 2022 when the council’s health protection team visited the premises.

The business voluntarily closed for a period, and since then, it has made improvements and now has a four-star rating.

