A man from Berkshire who dumped one black sack of household waste in a layby in a Buckinghamshire village has become the first person in the county to be fined £1000 for fly-tipping.

The man from Bracknell, stopped in the layby in Denham and dumped the sack on the A412 on 20 December 2023, just two days after Buckinghamshire Council agreed the new higher penalty rate.

He waited until he thought the coast was clear and then dumped the sack at the roadside behind the car he was driving.

But he was caught on a traffic monitoring camera, and when he was interviewed, he claimed he'd been feeling unwell and the smell from the sack was overpowering.

The council revealed the rubbish in the sack - mainly drinks containers and wrappers, could have been freely recycled either at home or at a council recycling centre.

Buckinghamshire Council say the laybys on the A412 are regularly subjected to fly-tipping. Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “Buckinghamshire Council is determined to demonstrate its Zero Tolerance of fly-tipping, whether it be commercial criminal dumping or the kind of low-level stupidity we see in a case like this; we want to send a clear message to people that it will not be tolerated, and we will pursue you.

“For these lower-level cases, the offender’s admission means we can now deal with it at the fixed penalty level rather than prosecuting the case at court, meaning our officers are able to focus their efforts on more prolific offending.

"The culprit has paid the £1,000 and avoided court but is out of pocket by a large amount of money and will hopefully think twice about doing something like this again.

“The laybys on the A412 are regularly subjected to fly-tipping and the ditches can become clogged with dumped waste. These ditches are meant to allow surface water drainage to maintain a safe surface for road users and should not be viewed as a dumping ground.

"The required traffic control measures to allow safe removal of dumped waste from fast roads presents council tax-payers with a bill of tens of thousands of pounds annually.”

