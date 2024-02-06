Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment police officers wade into the flood water to confront the driver in Bognor Regis.

A man who drove into flood waters in Sussex while over the legal alcohol limit, has avoided jail.

Police have released footage of the moment they were forced to wade through the flood water to reach driver James Doyle in Bognor Regis.

Officers say the 57-year-old misjudged the road in North Bersted Street.

Officers say they then borrowed kayaks from members of the public so they could carry out checks on the car.

Doyle, who's 57, was more than three times the legal limit.

He was sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Monday, 5 February.

He was also disqualified from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay a total of £239.

Police kayaking to carry out checks on the car in Bognor Regis. Credit: Sussex Police

Sussex Police say officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12-month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

