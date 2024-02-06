Play Brightcove video

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray says the disproportionate use of stop and search affects trust and confidence in communities

The Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police says the force is "not going to mark its own homework" when it comes to the use of stop and search powers.

Dennis Murray, said the current use of stop and search is "disproportionate", affecting trust and confidence in the police.

Currently black people are up to five times more likely to be stop and searched.

As part of the the force's latest Race Action Plan, an independent scrutiny and oversight board has been introduced which is made up of members from black, asian and minority ethnic communities.

The plan aims to better educate officers in order to respect communities and eliminate racial bias.

The Race Action Plan focuses on four key areas, aiming to make minority ethnic communities and colleagues feel represented, respected, involved and protected.

The force has created a bespoke plan which meets the needs of the Thames Valley community.

Assitant Chief Constable, Dennis Murray, Thames Valley Police, said: "As the Chief Officer leading this vital piece of work, and being fully supported by our Chief Constable Jason Hogg, I am resolute that the Race Action Plan is lifted from the page and turned into demonstrable action that improves the way we deliver policing services for and builds the trust and confidence of our ethnic minority people and communities within the Thames Valley.

"Ethnic minority communities will only have confidence to engage with us and join us if they are reassured that this is not a 'tick box' exercise.

"I can reassure them that it is not, and delivery of the plan outcomes is essential to ensuring the culture of Thames Valley."

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray says he is one of the very few minority chief officers but says "if it can happen for me, it can happen for them"

In summer 2023, Thames Valley Police conducted a third public consultation to inform its Race Action Plan.

More than 2,600 people of black heritage engaged with the consultation, with 321 formal feedback forms submitted.

The majority of respondents had confidence that the Thames Valley Police Race Action Plan is improving policing for black and ethnic minority people.

The Senior Responsible Officer for the national Police Race Action Plan, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, said: "We have much to do to secure the confidence of all our communities, remove discrimination, and I welcome the news that another force have launched their Police Race Action Plan.

"Taking this step is vital in making changes needed to improve policing for black people and shows the commitment Thames Valley Police has to being an anti-discriminatory police force that is trusted by everyone it serves."

