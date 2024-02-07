Maidstone United manager George Elokobi has challenged his players to keep standards high as they prepare to face Championship team Coventry City in the next match of their historic FA Cup run.

It was revealed last night (Tuesday 6 February) that Coventry, who won the cup back in 1987, will be Maidstone’s next opponents on Monday 26 February after they beat fellow second-tier side Sheffield Wednesday 4-1.

There are currently 91 places between the teams, but George Elokobi's team will be full of confidence after his side already beat Coventry’s league rivals Ipswich in the previous round.

Maidstone will be playing their eighth match of the competition against Coventry, having started out against Steyning Town in the second qualifying round way back in September.

Maidstone are already the first team from outside the top five divisions to reach this stage for 46 years.

They’re not taking their eye off the league however. Last night the Stones beat Torquay United 3-2 in the National League South to move up to third place.

Sam Corne’s long-range strike secured the three points, meaning Maidstone have now gone five matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Play Brightcove video

After the match, manager George Elokobi told Stones TV: "All the goals we scored were absolutely brilliant."

Looking ahead to future games, he continued: "For the ones that started... can you keep the shirt?

"Can you make sure no one gets that shirt off you?

"Because in that changing room there are lots of players waiting... that's the challenge to the group. They've got to maintain the high standards."

The National League South side are by far the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup.

Maidstone will be joined in the last sixteen by at least eight Premier League teams, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Elokobi’s old team Wolves, who he played for between 2008 and 2014.