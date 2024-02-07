A fundraiser set up to help pay for the funeral of a jockey who died at a horse race in Kent has surpassed its target.

25-year-old Keagan Kirkby was riding in the Charing point-to-point on Sunday (4 February) when his horse ran through the wing of a fence on the second circuit of the final race. He died following the fall.

Since his death, a fundraiser has been set up with the aim of raising £5,000 to cover the costs of a funeral and memorial for him.

It has already surpassed this target with £41,929 raised so far.

In a statement on the Just Giving page, the organiser described Mr Kirkby as "one of the kindest, most genuine lads" who "was doing what he loved the most when he tragically lost his life".

It added: "His passion for racing and horses will forever live on through those of us who were lucky enough to have had him in our lives.

"As a young boy Keagan could only dream of working for the champion trainer and riding winners.

"With hard work and sheer determination he got there and achieved everything he dreamt of and more.

"He truly was an inspiration to all those who have a dream, he never gave up. He always had a smile and kind word to say to anyone he met. Keagan, you will be missed by so many people, you really were one of a kind."

Mr Kirkby was a respected member of the Paul Nicholls team, who joined in 2019.

He was shortlisted for the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards in the Rider / Groom category 2024.

