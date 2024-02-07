A man from Hampshire has been jailed following a hit and run crash which killed a pensioner in New Milton.

Lewis Griffiths-Bungard, 26, of Vaggs Lane, Hordle, was driving a Citroen C1 when he hit Jill Stevens as she was crossing Old Milton Road in March 2022.

The 75-year-old died from her injuries.

Griffiths-Bungard did not stay at the scene and drove off.

He was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court for causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving uninsured and causing death while driving unlicensed.

He was imprisoned for 27 months and disqualified for a further four years upon release.

The owner of the Citroen, Hannah Marrion, 29, of Vaggs Lane, Hordle, was also sentenced for perverting the course of justice.

She originally claimed her fiancee Griffiths-Bungard did not have her permission to drive her vehicle. She was sentenced to six months imprisonment.