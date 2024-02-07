Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a car smashes into the front of a Londis convenience store.

A shopkeeper has told ITV Meridian he feels lucky to be alive after a car smashed into the front of his convenience store.

A silver Jaguar lost control and ploughed into the front of the Londis store on Heath Road in Coxheath in the early hours of Saturday.

Sham Singh Bains believes the incident has caused an estimated £20,000 worth of damage.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle escaped uninjured.

ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports from Coxheath near Maidstone.

The entrance doors and shutters were smashed to pieces, when the car crashed through them.

Shop owner Sham Singh Bains added it was 'a miracle no-one was hurt.'

"I think they owe something to God right now - the way it was three inches both sides and missing a pillar inside, it could have been a disaster.

"If it was early in the morning, or any other time, they would have killed somebody because of the speed they came in at."

Shop owner Sham Singh Bains

In a statement a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Kent Police was called at 1.03am on Saturday 3 February after a car collided with a building in Heath Road, Coxheath.

"Patrols provided immediate attendance following the collision, which led to the identification and arrest of a suspect at the scene.

"This man, aged in his 20s, was initially taken to hospital before being brought into custody.

"He was later released without charge; in respect of allegations he had been driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Damage left after the car crashed through the Londis store. Credit: ITV Meridian

"An investigation into any other potential criminal offences is very much ongoing and this has included the retrieval by officers of CCTV from the shop.

"Kent Police will continue to provide updates to all those affected, including the shopkeeper. As with all investigations, some enquiries can be carried out at slower times.

"The progression of any investigation must also be balanced with demands related to separate incidents, which may carry a greater level of risk, threat or harm.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 03-0065."

