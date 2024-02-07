Thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been confiscated as part of a week of action

Sussex Police, alongside partners, have been utilising new schemes across two days of action in Crawley.

Following the introduction of a new engagement pod in the town centre, officers were then deployed to crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Officers visited seven premises’ in search of illegal tobacco, vapes and counterfeit goods.

They discovered goods which were suspected of being fraudulent, illegally imported and addressed health and safety issues. They were all seized and disposed.

Officers also seized £10,000 which was hidden away in a well-concealed hide.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The multi-functional use of the pod is perfect for what we wanted.

“Residents should be able to go to the pod and see a face if they have any questions. These days show that it won’t just be Sussex Police who will be there for answers, but also representatives from our partners.

“The day of action with Trading Standards was a fantastic result and it shows our commitment to keeping shoppers safe with legal products.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “As a resident of Crawley and elected member for the area,

"I am pleased to support the Safer Stronger Crawley initiative that has been running since November 2023 and the actions being taking in the town centre to make it a safer place for people to go about their daily lives.

“The co-ordinated work being done by the County Council’s Trading Standards, Community Safety Team and Early Help Service, alongside Crawley Borough Council Licencing, the Probation Service, and Sussex Police shows what can be done when agencies collaborate and work together for Crawley residents.

"I look forward to seeing the positive impact Safer Stronger Crawley brings in the coming months.”

