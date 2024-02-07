A tribute night will be held in Southampton this weekend to remember murdered teenager Brianna Ghey.

Trans Pride Southampton has organised the gathering at the city's Art House venue on Sunday 11 February - exactly one year since 16-year-old Brianna died.

It's hoped the event will help people come together and help tackle isolation within the trans community.

Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February 2023.

On the 2 February, the names of Brianna’s killers were released.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe will have to serve a minimum of 22 and 20 years respectively for the attack on the 16-year-old.

A spokesperson for Trans Pride Southampton said: "With the names being released and the large media attention once more, a lot of trans people and our allies are feeling pain and complex emotions.

"On the 11th of February, Trans Pride Southampton and the Art House will be co-hosting a night to pay tribute to Brianna Ghey, and let the trans community be together.

"We hope this will tackle isolation and help people to collectively heal and help each other in this difficult time.

"A lot of trans people, many of whom may be further marginalised due to race or other issues, do struggle with being isolated.

"So we hope this event can help these people with other trans members of the community and our allies.

"The event will be at The Art House on Above Bar Street, from 5pm to 9pm on the 11th February.

"Refreshments including teas, coffees and cake will be available."

