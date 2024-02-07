A woman arrested following the death of an 8-year-old girl who fell from a balcony in Portsmouth has been released without charge.

Police were called at 6.50pm on Thursday 24 August 2023 to reports that Minnie Rae Dunn had fallen from a balcony on Wingfield Street.

The force attended along with South Central Ambulance Service who treated Minnie. She subsequently died.

Investigations have continued and police officers say "at the current time we do not believe that there was third party involvement in Minnie’s death and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner".

A 43-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child, has been released without charge and will face no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...