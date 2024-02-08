A retired Thames Valley Police horse has died at the age of 13.

Aurora escorted the Troops into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She also attended football matches, demonstrations, neighbourhood policing patrols, school visits and music concerts.

Aurora arrived at The Horse Trust in 2022 after she began to struggle with lameness issues and retired due to the ongoing problems.

More than 100,000 people were in Windsor on the day of the Queen's funeral. Credit: ITV News

She also participated in mutual aid events, attending football matches in both Leicester and Brighton.

In a statement, the Trust said: "Her gentle character and striking size and beauty made hers a popular stable door for our visitors to linger at, as Aurora almost always had her head out and was ready for the strokes and adoration she so deserved in her retirement.

"A grey shire horse standing at 18 hands high, Aurora could be spotted in the field easily like a glorious marble statue, both stoic and stunning.

"Aurora retired from her work with Thames Valley Police due to a few veterinary issues and sadly these continued to progress during her time with us.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

"Whilst she was closely monitored by our veterinary surgeon and received check-ups regularly for these ongoing conditions, Aurora then sustained a ruptured ligament.

"Due to her other diagnoses and sheer size, this severely limited her prognosis and any treatment options available would have severely impacted her quality of life to undertake.

"Therefore, it was decided to let Aurora be at peace and run pain free across the rainbow bridge.

"While her time with us was shorter than some, she certainly made a massive impression on the team and our supporters.

"We are grateful to have been able to give her time to enjoy the fresh air, roll in plenty of mud and run freely with other horses during her time here at The Horse Trust.

"Rest in peace, sweet Aurora."

Thames Valley Police said: " Sad news from The Horse Trust who have announced the very sad passing of our lovely Aurora.

"We cannot thank them enough for the wonderful retirement she got to enjoy & how well she was treated.

"Gallop pain free sweet girl & thank you for your service"

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…