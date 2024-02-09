Workers at the Asda store in Gosport have begun a 48-hour strike over claims of a "toxic working environment".

Members of the GMB union walked out this morning (Friday 9 February) in a strike that will continue until 11.59pm on Saturday 10 February.

The union said its members had rejected a company offer aimed at resolving the row.

Nicola Nixon, GMB Regional Organiser, said: "GMB members voted to stand up to their employer in December and they’ve done it again in January and February.

"Counter proposals have been made to the company to settle the dispute, but Asda has failed to come back with any improvements.

"We originally gave Asda until Tuesday as a show of goodwill, but no improved offer materialised and so our strike will now go ahead.

"Our members are determined to stand up to Asda and their management and say enough is enough.

"They should be able to come to work without threat of bullying or putting their health, safety and well-being at risk."

A spokesperson for Asda said: "GMB’s claim that 100 colleagues are striking is factually incorrect.

"Only 46 colleagues voted for industrial action out of a total store workforce of 225.

"Furthermore, the indications from the store this morning are that only a handful of colleagues have taken part in the strike."

Play Brightcove video

Nicola Nixon discusses the changes Asda workers are asking for

They added: "We are disappointed the GMB have taken this course of action and can reassure our customers that the Gosport store will open as usual this weekend.

"The majority of colleagues in store are not affiliated with the GMB and will continue to work as normal during this period.

"Over the course of several weeks, we have taken reasonable and practical action to address the GMB’s concerns.

"This includes undertaking a full health & safety review at the store and providing additional training for colleagues where required.

"We have also asked the GMB on multiple occasions to share details of the alleged bullying in store so these claims can be investigated.

"We are still waiting to receive this information."

