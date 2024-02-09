A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious or poisonous substance to cause injury after two children were found inside a house in Uckfield in East Sussex.

Sussex Police were called to a property in Hunters Way yesterday morning. (Thursday 8 February)

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were discovered inside the house and taken to hospital for treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance / poison to cause injury.

"We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…