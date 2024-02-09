Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor visited Julie Maskell in her flat

A disabled woman from Reading says she's been stuck in her flat for almost three weeks after the lift in her block broke.

60-year-old Julie Maskell has Multiple Sclerosis and lives on the third floor of Belford Court in Laud Close.

The building's only lift broke down on January 19th 2024.

The housing association, Housing Solutions, says it's trying to source a part needed to repair the lift and has apologised to residents.

Julie speaks to her father, Mike, from a third floor window. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Julie's father, Mike Shaw, told ITV News Meridian that his daughter is becoming increasingly anxious.

The 86-year-old said: "Three weeks ago, she rang us and said she wouldn't be able to come over for her weekly visit as the lift was out of action.

"My wife and I are in our eighties and we are not mobile enough to climb six flights of stairs to see her.

"She is just stuck up there."

It's Julie's birthday on February 14th but it's not known if the life will be fixed by then.

The 60-year-old said: "I need to see my parents. It's getting to me now. I just miss them.

"I try not to think about it because it's the only way I can deal with it. When I do think about it, I can't breathe as you think there's no way out."

A spokesperson for Housing Solutions said: "We are so sorry for the continued disruption to residents living at Belford Court brought about by the lift not working for a prolonged period.

"We are working hard with our specialist lift contractor to source a replacement part needed to repair the lift as a matter of urgency, to get the lift back into operation as soon as possible.

"Housing Solutions staff are talking to residents regularly and we have offered additional support that each person might need. Where a resident has taken up the support we have offered or asked for additional help, this has been provided.

"We understand completely how frustrating this situation is for our residents and we want to thank them for their patience and understanding while we resolve the lift issue."

