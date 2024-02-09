Firefighters in Dorchester were called to help clean up a sticky situation after a large quantity of food grade golden syrup was spilled on a road.

Crews from Bridport and Dorchester Fire Stations were called to White Way in Litton Cheney.

The road was closed by police officers, who attended the scene alongside the local authority.

Firefighters helped to clean up the spill, using a high pressure water hose to remove the syrup from the lane.

An empty blue container was found at the scene.

Officers are investigating the cause of the incident.

Credit: Bridport Fire Station

