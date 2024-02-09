The Midwifery Unit at Eastbourne District and General Hospital will remain closed for the time being, it's been confirmed.

It was temporarily suspended in December because of staff shortages.

Expectant mothers are being informed by East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, they can either have their baby at home or at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

The unit remains open for outpatient antenatal and postnatal services.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: "Due to staffing challenges facing our maternity services in Eastbourne we have redeployed staff from the Eastbourne Midwifery Unit into our community midwifery team to ensure that we are able to continue to provide safe, high quality home births and maternity care within the community.

"After reviewing the staffing needs across all our maternity services, we have made the decision to continue to suspend births at the Eastbourne Midwifery Unit, this will impact around three/four births a week.

"The unit remains open for outpatient antenatal and postnatal services.

Expectant mothers are being informed they can either have their baby at home or at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings. Credit: ITV Meridian

" Our maternity team are in touch with anyone who is affected by this, to discuss their options which includes giving birth at home or at Conquest Hospital, and reassuring them that they will be fully supported with safe and effective maternity care.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but this decision has been made to ensure that we can maintain safe services.

" We are continuing to work hard on both short term and long term solutions to our midwifery staffing issues.

"While we are actively attempting to recruit more midwives into our maternity services at Eastbourne and across East Sussex, the national shortage of trained midwives continues to make this a significant challenge."

