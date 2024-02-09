A mural to the three victims killed in a terror attack in Reading has been re-created after it was painted over by the council last July.

Anonymous street artist known as ‘Peachy’ - made the piece in honour of James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails.

The three friends were enjoying a day out in Forbury Gardens on 20 June 2020 when they were stabbed to death.

In January 2021, the 26-year-old was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey

The memorial to the three victims appeared on Reading Bridge at the end of June.

But just days later it disappeared and it was revealed it had been removed by Reading Borough Council in what the authority later described a ‘hugely regrettable error’.

But now the mural has been re-created.

Posting on their Instagram page, Peachy revealed the mural was reinstated.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

In a statement, a spokesperson for Reading Borough Council, said: “This was a hugely regrettable error and we have made contact with the families to apologise unreservedly for the upset caused.

“A breakdown in communications on the ground meant all of the graffiti on the bridge was painted over, rather than just the one piece which had been agreed.

“We are in discussion with the artist Peachy to see if they are willing to recreate the artwork.”