Police have dismantled a cannabis production site at rural premises in Rolvenden, near Tenterden.

Around 180 cannabis plants were found, together with cabling to suggest that the electrical supply at the property had been tampered with.

Kent Police attended an address in Hastings Road after concerns were raised about potential criminal activity at the site.

The scene was secured while experts made safe the electrical supply and removed the plants.

Police believe the electrical supply at the property had been tampered with to grow cannabis. Credit: Kent Police

Officers searching the area also recovered a trailer containing various power tools, all of which are believed to have been stolen.

Two men, aged 49 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and handling stolen goods.

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.