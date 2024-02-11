Model Katie Piper is backing an online appeal to support a mother critically injured in the Clapham chemical attack alongside her two children.

The Loose Woman star, 40, from Andover in Hampshire, was herself the victim of an horrific acid attack in 2008, which left her permanently scarred and blinded in one eye.

Katie, who now lives in west London, has donated £1,000 to the 31-year-old woman, who remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, after she was attacked in front of her two daughters, aged eight and three.

The mother and her two girls were injured in the attack Credit: GoFundMe

Writing on her Instagram page she said: "Recovery is long and they need to reach their target and beyond."

She urged her followers to share the appeal.

The police search for the man officers believe is responsible, her ex-partner Abdul Ezedi, 35, an Afghan refugee from Newcastle, is ongoing.

He went on the run following the attack on 31 January but has still not been found.

Ezedi was caught on CCTV with a facial injury after the attack

Detectives said they believed Ezedi, who himself suffered a significant facial injury in the attack, may have entered the River Thames shortly afterwards.

On Friday, they said CCTV footage showed him leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge. He has not been seen since.

Marine Policing Unit boats have been out on the river searching for a body, but 10 days after the incident there is a real fear that he may not be found.

Police units have been searching the River Thames

Ezedi's victim remains critically injured in hospital and doctors fear she may lose an eye.

The two girls have been discharged from hospital.

Friends and neighbours set up the GoFundMe page, which has so far raised nearly £40,000.

"Our very dear friend, a generous, sweet, loving mother and her two small daughters were recently the victims of a brutal chemical attack in Clapham," they wrote.

"This attack has changed the lives of this wonderful little family forever."

