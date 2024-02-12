A m an and a child have died in a crash in Surrey and two other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

Police officers were called to reports of a crash on Red Road in Lightwater between the drivers of a grey Range Rover, blue BMW, and white Audi.

It happened at about 8.20pm last night (Sunday 11 February).

A man in his 30s who was driving the BMW, and a child who was also travelling in the BMW, have died. Their next of kin have been told and are being supported by officers.

Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police said a 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink or drugs.

Red Road is currently closed between the junctions for The Maultway and MacDonald Road.

It is likely to remain closed for the next few hours while the emergency services respond.

Police are urging anybody with information, dash-cam footage, or helmet-cam footage to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting PR/0624 and yesterday’s date.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.

